The giant former home of one of Sheffield’s Victorian steel barons is set to be sold off, with the Army planning to leave the site after 100 years there.

Endcliffe Hall, was the biggest house in Sheffield when it was built for John Brown, then head of the steel firm John Brown and Company, in the 1860s.

But for over 100 years it has been used by the Army, most recently by the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association (RFCA), and is currently the HQ of the 212 Field Hospital.

Endcliffe Hall, pictured in 1999 when the Territorial Medical Unit 212 Field Hospital officially took over the keys to move into the building. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

But now it has been revealed that RFCA aims to sell the the grade II listed site, close to Endcliffe Vale Road, near Broomhill, including all land and buildings.

It is confirmed in documents accompanying a planning application asking Sheffield Council to agree for works of art to be removed, which hold significance to the Army.

It is believed that the removal of a large painting called ‘Entering Fontenay’ and two glass fronted display cases, including the one for Royal Army Medical Corps flag would require listed building consent, as part of the ballroom wall would need to be altered to to take the items out safely.

The Ballroom, where work will have to be done to safety remove items with significant heritage value to the army. Photo: AB Heritage | AB Heritage

A report written by AB Heritage for the army states the site comprises the principal building of Grade II* Listed Endcliffe Hall, which is part of the former gardens and estates associated with the 19th century extent of the Hall’s development .

It states: “The proposed scheme of works is focused within the ballroom of the Grade II* Listed Endcliffe Hall only, where works are required to the existing west wall to facilitate the removal of art works installed by the Army during the second half of the 20th century.”

The report tells how the hall remained as a private home between 1865 and 1892. The Browns developed the grounds of the Hall into a series of themed gardens, and large tropical greenhouses were built to the west and northwest of the Hall.

Steel magnate John Brown. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

When first constructed, the new Endcliffe Hall was at the time the largest private residence in Sheffield, it adds.

But after the death of his wife Mary, John Brown retired from Endcliffe to the south coast. After he died in 1897 the whole of the Endcliffe Estate put up for sale.

It was bought in 1914 on behalf of Territorial Association, for the use of the Hallamshire Battalion, York and Lancaster Regiment, saving the house from demolition.

The report added: “The overall aim of RFCA is to sell the Endcliffe Hall site, including all land and buildings, thus bringing the Army’s c.100 years of occupancy and ownership of the site to a close.

“The RFCA has made an inventory of the contents of the Hall in terms of the fixtures and fittings that the Army has brought into the building, and which remains relevant to the history and current functioning of the Army Units (or their successors) that have been headquartered at Endcliffe.

“New accommodation has been found for items of importance in other headquarters buildings or items are being donated, for example. to the Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield.”