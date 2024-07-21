This Grade-II listed home on Endcliffe Vale Road was once the lodge and entrance for Endcliffe Hall - in fact, it even has its own mention on Wikipedia as well as on Historic England.
Now, it has hit the market for £1,300,000 as a four bedroom home with two bathrooms and a wraparound garden in one of Sheffield’s most high-end neighbourhoods.
Presented by Saxton Mee, this stately lodge has been upgraded and extended while respecting its history to add features like partial underfloor heating, a bespoke kitchen by designers ‘My Father’s Heart’, and not just a living toom but a ‘drawing room.’
See our gallery below for photos from inside, or visit the lodge’s webpage to learn more.