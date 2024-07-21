This Grade-II listed home on Endcliffe Vale Road was once the lodge and entrance for Endcliffe Hall - in fact, it even has its own mention on Wikipedia as well as on Historic England.

Now, it has hit the market for £1,300,000 as a four bedroom home with two bathrooms and a wraparound garden in one of Sheffield’s most high-end neighbourhoods.

Presented by Saxton Mee, this stately lodge has been upgraded and extended while respecting its history to add features like partial underfloor heating, a bespoke kitchen by designers ‘My Father’s Heart’, and not just a living toom but a ‘drawing room.’

See our gallery below for photos from inside, or visit the lodge’s webpage to learn more.

A rare opportunity to own a piece of mid 19th century history has hit the market in the form of this former lodge to Endcliffe Hall, on Endcliffe Vale Road.

The eventual owner can feel practically regal each day when they come home to the lodge through these stone gate piers.

Estate agents Saxton Mee says the sellers have "sympathetically upgraded and extended" the Grade-II listed lodge, with bespoke decorating and partial under floor heating.

Saxton Mee noted the lodge's living kitchen is a bespoke fit by designers 'My Father's Heart' with granite work surfaces, oak flooring, and Bi-Fold doors.