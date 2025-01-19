Sheffield houses: Flats set to replace MOT garage in upmarket Parkhead

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An MOT garage is set to be replaced by an apartment block in an upscale Sheffield neighbourhood.

The Champion and Emmett MOT garage at 337 Ecclesall Road South will be demolished and a four-storey block of eight flats built in its place.

The Champion and Emmett garage on Ecclesall Road South is set to be flattened and replaced by flats.The Champion and Emmett garage on Ecclesall Road South is set to be flattened and replaced by flats.
The Champion and Emmett garage on Ecclesall Road South is set to be flattened and replaced by flats. | Google

The project is by Park Head Homes Ltd and includes flattening a residential garage to the rear and replacing it with a detached double garage and new two-storey extension at the rear of a semi-detached house at 335 Ecclesall Road South.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project was approved in 2022. In November the firm applied to be allowed to do the demolition work without first meeting some of the conditions imposed on the project including details on the movement of construction vehicles, tree protection and a ground contamination survey. That application is awaiting a decision.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.

Meanwhile, a hoarding has gone up at the site, which is opposite a Morrisons Daily and close to a Miller and Carter steakhouse.

Records show there have been 14 applications for the site including for a petrol station and car wash in 1988, which was refused and a shop, which was refused in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

Related topics:MOTSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice