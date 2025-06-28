Sheffield houses: Developers appeal after £28m brownfield flats plan refused - amid new push for homes
PTA Developments has submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspector over the scheme on Carter Knowle Road - amid a new push for ‘brownfield’ housing in the city.
The firm wants to build 53 flats on the site of the former Gospel Meeting Hall, near Mercia School.
The proposal was unanimously rejected by Sheffield City Council’s planning committee in December over PTA Developments not agreeing to provide an affordable housing contribution, despite the council's independent viability consultant insisting it “would be viable.”
Some 46 objections have been filed, with two supporting and two neutral.
The government has asked Sheffield City Council to earmark land for 38,000 homes, and 654 acres for business, to meet government targets up to 2039.
The authority says it has put forward plans for 25,572 homes on brownfield sites and estimates a further 7,675 dwellings will be built on plots expected to become available in coming years, the majority of which will be brownfield.
It means “all developable and available land for housing within the existing urban areas - public and private - has already been identified” and “all options to build within non-green belt areas have been fully explored, or maximised.”
But it is not enough to meet a shortfall identified by government inspectors, which wants 38,012 new homes by 2039.
In April, the city council announced shock plans to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites.
