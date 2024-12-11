Proposal to demolish former meeting hall to build more than 50 flats in Sheffield rejected

A proposal to demolish a former meeting hall to replace it with a five-storey building with more than 50 flats has been rejected.

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee has decided against a development which would have seen the end of Gospel Meeting Hall on Carter Knowle Road in order for new flats to be built.

Prior to the meeting, planning officers recommended refusal due to the applicant, PTA Developments, having not agreed to planning obligations to provide affordable housing units in the plans.

The original proposal would have seen 67 flats in five blocks following the demolition of the vacant meeting hall – however, over the last year or so this has been changed to 53 in total.

A document uploaded onto the planning portal said Sheffield City Council had received objections to the original proposal from 42 people and groups (including from Sheffield/Ecclesall Green Party; from Millhouses, Ecclesall & Carter Knowle Community Group; and from local ward members), as well as an ePetition through the council’s website, which has been signed by 108 people.

At the meeting, public speakers said the proposal was “very disappointing” as numerous concerns had been raised by residents living close to the site but none of them had had any weight in the decision-making process.

“Even with affordable housing included we would find this development wholly inappropriate,” one said.

Others have raised concerns around overdevelopment.

The agent of the applicant said they and the officers were in agreement “in all respects but one”.

He talked about the potential the site has and what it would mean to create “excellent quality” homes while retaining the characteristics of the surrounding area.

As reported before, the council expected the developer to provide one on-site home for the government First Homes buyers’ discount scheme, plus an additional £530,555 to help provide affordable housing elsewhere. This is worth £684,000 in total.

However, he added that the company’s financial situation wouldn’t allow them to do so.

“It simply isn’t viable,” he said.

At the debate, councillors raised concerns with the development being out of character of the area, density and the lack of infrastructure, to name a couple.

The proposal was refused unanimously.