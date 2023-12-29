A plan to build 67 apartments in Sheffield has been opposed by neighbouring residents as “over-development” and adding to traffic problems.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A e-petition to Sheffield City Council has been launched by Gemma Prince, objecting to the plans by PTA Developments to demolish the former Gospel Meeting Hall in Carterknowle Road, near Mercia School, and build five blocks of apartments.

The Sheffield-based firm’s current projects include building 14 apartments and commercial space on Little London Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Google Maps image of the area of Carterknowle Road, Sheffield where proposals to build 67 apartments have been met with opposition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition, which runs until the end of February, has been signed by 10 people. There are also 21 objections to the plan, reference number 23/03296/FUL, on the city council website.

Several objectors mention the size, height and scale of the blocks.

The petition refers to “over-development and lack of local infrastructure: the number of dwellings far exceeds the recommended number in the Sheffield Draft Local Plan, this recommendation is 14 houses”.

Busy

An illustration of apartments plans by PTA Developments for a site on Cartertknowle Road, Sheffield

It says that the five-storey blocks are not in keeping with the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition also states that Carterknowle Road “has already become increasingly busy since the new housing and school development. Adding significantly more dwellings will only add to this”.

It says that stationary traffic on the road, including around school pick-up times, has already increased air pollution and this plan will add extra traffic.

Objectors are also worried about flooding risks as they say sewerage and drainage systems struggle to cope with surface water and underground springs and rivers.

The petition says: “There is a private cesspit that drains into a culverted stream beneath the site, raising concerns about potential damage and environmental impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other concerns mentioned include the impact on wildlife, light pollution, the potential for crime and nuisance and the lack of any affordable housing units.

The petition says: “For such a major development proposal, little if any consultation or engagement has been attempted with the local community, relying instead only on due process.

“It feels therefore from the outset there is not a huge amount of thought given to how this development may be successfully integrated into a well-established neighbourhood and community.”