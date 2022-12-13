Sheffield and Chestefield based Estate Agents, Redbrik, have donated thousands to local organisations through their charitable organisation.

The Redbrik Foundation has donated over £3,500 to three organisations within the areas they operate. Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s snowflake appeal received a £1,000 donation and Whirlow Hall Farm received £1,500. David Cooper, Redbrik Director and Trustee of the Redbrik Foundation, said: “We are delighted to provide support to all three incredible local charities, and we know first-hand the difference these donations will make in helping the organisations continue their work for the local community.”

The snowflake appeal at Sheffield Children’s will contribute to building a helipad at the hospital to save vital minutes when every second counts for patients, with the snowflake switch on attracting dozens of families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other organisation to receive a donation was the Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield, when staff at Redbrik raised £1,368 in memory of Kirstie Snape. In March 2021, Kirstie was sadly diagnosed with cancer, and after a brave fight with many highs and lows, she passed away in September this year.

Redbrik's Director has said he is "proud" of the work his teams have done this year for good causes. Property pictured is linked into this article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cooper said: "I am proud of each and every one of our Redbrik team who took part in the 10k to raise money for Ashgate Hospice in Kirstie’s memory, and I commend their dedication to fundraising during such a difficult time.”

The Redbrik Foundation was set up in 2020 and aims to support several charitable organisations each year, seeking to enhance the lives of children and young people, the elderly or vulnerable and those with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad