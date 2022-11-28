Redbrik Estate Agents in Sheffield are marketing seven new build homes for £1.2m each – and they even have bespoking and upgrade options if you’re quick enough.

The seven homes are expected to be complete in March 2023 and are found within the exclusive, gated Hallam Towers development. Computer images of the finished homes are being advertised on Redbrik’s website to give prospective buyers an idea of what their new homes with look like.

The homes will have “stunning” open-plan living kitchens with island units and a number of integrated appliances and all have four double bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms. Hallam Towers also houses a swimming pool and “state-of-the-art” gym, which residents will be able to make use of.

Depending on the build stage, anyone purchasing one of these homes will have the opportunity to bespoke “many elements” of their new homes, including the kitchen units, bathroom tiling and floor coverings. Redbrik also says a “comprehensive collection of upgrade options” are available to folks in the market for one of these new builds.

If you like the look of these properties and would like more information, you can find them on Redbrik, here.

1. Bedroom The bedrooms look stunning. There are four in each house and each is a double. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Hallam Towers Hallam Towers is an exclusive, gated development in S10. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen is part of an open-plan living kitchen space which offers plenty of room. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Exterior view This outside shot of the rear of the house shows the large bi-folding doors in the kitchen area, which allow access to the garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales