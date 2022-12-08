News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: Five-bed detached Derbyshire property has home gym space and indoor log burner

Commuters into Sheffield may want to take a look at this “truly sensational” five bed home with a modern design.

By Harry Harrison
4 minutes ago

Redbrik have said the property is equipped to provide “everything that a growing family would need”. It has a “beautiful” open plan kitchen and dining room, which provides lots of light and tremendous access to the rear garden. There is also a lounge, and gym/office room on the ground floor as well.

Upstairs on the first floor at the five “impressive” bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite, including the master bedroom, which includes a walk-in wardrobe. The bedrooms are all very spacious and are accompanied on the first floor by the large family bathroom.

If you like the look of this property and would like to see more, you can find it on Redbrik, here.

1. The Limes

The house is known as The Limes.

Photo: Redbrik

2. Kitchen

The entire house looks extremely modern and the kitchen and dining area encapsulates this.

Photo: Redbrik

3. Open-plan living space

There is a tremendous amount of natural light coming into this room thanks to the large doors to the back garden

Photo: Redbrik

4. Kitchen/Dining space

This aesthetic of the house is also consistent throughout, with themes and designs passing through to other rooms.

Photo: Redbrik

