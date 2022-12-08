Houses for sale Sheffield: Five-bed detached Derbyshire property has home gym space and indoor log burner
Commuters into Sheffield may want to take a look at this “truly sensational” five bed home with a modern design.
Redbrik have said the property is equipped to provide “everything that a growing family would need”. It has a “beautiful” open plan kitchen and dining room, which provides lots of light and tremendous access to the rear garden. There is also a lounge, and gym/office room on the ground floor as well.
Upstairs on the first floor at the five “impressive” bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite, including the master bedroom, which includes a walk-in wardrobe. The bedrooms are all very spacious and are accompanied on the first floor by the large family bathroom.