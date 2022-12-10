Redbrik are advertising a “remarkable” four-bed property, not far from Sheffield, with expansive living and dining spaces, which is filled with natural light.

The property is in New Whittington, which isn’t far from Dronfield and Eckington, and is expected to fetch between £625,000 and £650,000 once it sells. It is extremely spacious, with large windows and doors allowing lots of natural light to fill each corner of the house.

Upon entry you are greeted with the large entrance hall, with a very high ceiling and a “remarkable industrial staircase” finished with stainless steel and solid wood. The kitchen, dining room and living space all flow from one to the other due to the expansive open plan design and the property also comes with a large double garage, which Redbrik suggest could be converted into an annex with the right planning permissions.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, all doubles and two of them have en-suites. The most remarkable is certainly the master bedroom, which is accessed through the double doors on the landing and flows easily into a dressing area and the en-suite.

The rear garden is certainly a highlight. It has vast lawn space, with a large decking area, which provides a “generous space for alfresco dining”. The garage is also accessed via the garden, which could also work as a workshop, if the annex idea isn’t something the new buyers would like.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Redbrik, here.

1. Large gardens The large decking area to the rear of this property is exceptional. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen, dining and living spaces are all linked through the open plan layout of the first floor. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Dining room The kitchen leads into the dining room (pictured), which then flows into the living room. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Living room The living room provides access to the garden and gets lots of natural light. It comes equipped with a lovely open fire, with a concrete mantel. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales