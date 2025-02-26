A £54m housing development in a posh Sheffield suburb has been bogged down for months by objections.

Plans for the former NHS site on Old Fulwood Road were lodged in November 2023. Amendments were made in May 2024 but to date 166 objections have been submitted over the appearance and loss of trees and green space.

Last month, Sheffield City Council requested an extension until May to make a decision.

Espresso Properties has submitted plans for a £54m housing development on the site. | Expresso Properties

The proposal is to demolish an eight-storey 1950s NHS office block and build 15 five and four-bed houses, 46 flats in a new apartment block on the old car park, renovate listed Fulwood House into six apartments and build a leisure complex and underground parking. The original plans had a nine-storey apartment block, this has been reduced to seven.

The site overlooks the Mayfield Valley and is on the boundary of the Fulwood Conservation Area.

A report on behalf of owner Expresso Properties states: “We propose to create outstandingly unique homes of impressive scale. What we intend to be even more impressive however is how despite their scale, they will nestle into the landscape and compliment (sic) the surroundings.”

Fulwood House, left, and the former NHS office block overlook the Mayfield Valley. | NW

It adds: “By utilising the existing building stock we hope to reduce our impact on the site where possible, developing brownfield and minimising loss of green spaces. With this in mind we have carried out the necessary surveys to protect species of animals, insects, flora and fauna.”

A ‘viability’ analysis states the properties could fetch £54.8m and cost £49.3m to build generating £5.5m profit.

How the Fulwood House estate could look. | Expresso Properties

One objection states: “The amended plans still represent overdevelopment and have not responded to the reasonable criticisms of previous versions, except for slight height modifications adjacent to Old Fulwood House.”

Another states: “There is no affordable housing. This development of luxury housing is not meeting a real housing need and is not a justification for issuing planning permission without a contribution for affordable housing elsewhere, if not viable on-site.”