Former NHS site could be bulldozed for new homes for ‘millionaires’ in Sheffield

A former NHS site in Sheffield could be developed into a new housing estate, but those against the bid think the new homes will only be for millionaires.

The development will be made up of detached houses, mews houses and a series of apartment buildings at Old Fulwood Road in Sheffield, if the council approves the plans.

The applicants, Expresso Property and Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS trust want to build five detached five-bedroom homes, 10 detached three-bedroom homes, five apartment blocks (up to nine storeys) with 67 flats, the renovation of Fulwood House, an Edwardian property, into six apartments, a leisure complex and underground parking served by a concierge.

A report said Fulwood House would be retained due to its “listed status and cultural heritage” – a number of other buildings, however, would be demolished.

The said buildings, currently on-site, were built over a 100-year period and cover a wide patch that includes mature trees protected by preservation orders, public rights of way, a green belt and the Fulwood Conservation area.

The new development, which would include a swimming pool as part of the leisure complex, would be built from a mix of materials including red bricks, timber and stone walls, and slate or clay tiles or ‘green’ roofs.

The proposal has received 12 objections from local residents in the planning portal, with one hitting out and saying the new homes will only be for millionaires.

One objector said: “The current proposed nine-storey building on the existing car park area is in the Fulwood Conservation area and so any building on this land should respect this and lay low on the land without the need to cut down trees.

“I completely disagree with the developer’s statement that ‘the less than substantial harm to the conservation area that results from the introduction of built form on an existing car park area is significantly outweighed by the benefits the proposed development will bring to the local area and the wider city’.

“Fulwood House is a historically significant building and I object to the changes made to its frontage, particularly the removal of its stunning porch.

“I object to this type of ‘luxury’ development which will be priced out of the market for the majority of people and further the inequality between west and east Sheffield. I understand the developer will pay 30 per cent for affordable housing, which is welcomed, but I would welcome affordable housing in Fulwood.

“The housing in this development will only be available to millionaires.”

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in 2020, the site has been in demand for quite a long time by developers.

Another proposal was in front of the Sheffield City Council’s planning department with upwards of 130 apartments and 29 houses on the same site.

Then the application received 31 objections.

Residents raised a number of concerns about issues including protecting the conservation area, increased traffic and pressure on services – very similar to the most recent proposal.