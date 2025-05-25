Police are investigating a blaze at a former NHS office awaiting redevelopment into a £54m luxury estate.

A large fire broke out at Fulwood House on Saturday evening with flames and thick smoke pouring from the upper floor.

Eye witnesses reported at least eight fire engines and firefighters using aerial platforms.

Police are investigating a blaze on the upper floor of the former NHS Fulwood House tower. | NW

Crime Scene Investigators were at the scene on Sunday. Debris was scattered on the ground on either side of the building and the upper floors were blackened.

The tower is part of a former NHS site which includes the listed Fulwood House, dating back to 1911, and several modern buildings. The old house appears not to have been damaged in the fire.

Listed Fulwood House appears not to have been damaged in the blaze. | NW

The buildings are fenced off while they await development, although they appear to have been accessed by ‘urban explorers’ and many windows are broken.

In 2023, Espresso Properties submitted plans for a £54m housing development of the site.

The former Fulwood House NHS site includes several buildings which have been vandalised. | nw

The proposal is to demolish the eight-storey 1950s NHS office and build 15 five and four-bed houses, renovate listed Fulwood House into six apartments, build a new apartment block of 46 flats on the old car park, and build a leisure complex and underground parking.

The site overlooks the Mayfield Valley and is on the boundary of the Fulwood Conservation Area and almost surrounded by green belt.

Espresso Properties has submitted plans for a £54m housing development on the site. | Espresso Properties

In February, Sheffield City Council requested an extension until June to make a decision.

In a report on behalf of owner Expresso Properties states: “We propose to create outstandingly unique homes of impressive scale. What we intend to be even more impressive however is how despite their scale, they will nestle into the landscape and compliment (sic) the surroundings.”

It adds: “By utilising the existing building stock we hope to reduce our impact on the site where possible, developing brownfield and minimising loss of green spaces. With this in mind we have carried out the necessary surveys to protect species of animals, insects, flora and fauna.”

So far, 166 people have objected to the scheme on Sheffield City Council’s planning website, with five in support.

Concerns have been raised over the scale of the project and its impact on local services and the environment.