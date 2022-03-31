With an increase in the demand for homes with gardens, experts have analysed the average house prices in the UK and compared this to the average garden size to reveal how much on average we are paying per square metre of our garden.

Sheffield fares well, finishing third on the most affordable list, with a cost per square metre of £393. According to grass seed supplier The Grass People, the average size of gardens in the city is 581 square metres.

The area paying the least for a garden is Telford, where the average cost per metre squared totals just £376, with an average garden size of 495 square metres.

This house on Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway, has three bedrooms and is in a setting which the sale brochure says offers breathtakingly beautiful cross-valley views while presenting an opportunity for renovation or further development. It is being marketed by Fine and Country and is listed on Rightmove.

The figures come as house prices hit an all-time high and green spaces reach the top of buyers' shopping lists. The pandemic showed the importance of having access to private outdoor space as gardens granted a safe space for relaxing and entertaining.

A period property called Fountain Villa on Upperthorpe is on the market with Saxton Mee at £850,000. It is set in a plot of about a quarter of an acre and is listed on Rightmove.

The brochure says: “Set back from the road in an elevated position, Fountain Villa gets its name from the stunning feature fountain located to the front of the grounds which expand to approximately a quarter of an acre.”

An Edwardian home with fabulous gardens and a large orangery which has concealed wiring for media devices is for sale in Sheffield at £1.35m. The property is called Cliftonville and is on Whiteley Wood Road, Fulwood. It is on the market with ELR and is listed on Rightmove.

London was revealed to be the most expensive location in which to have a garden, with Londoners paying on average £2,348 per square metre of their outdoor space.

Londoners are also the least likely to have access to private outdoor space as every borough has more homes without gardens than with.

The research also found that York is the third most expensive city to have a garden, costing on average £1936 per square metre. Those living in York also have the seconnd smallest gardens out of the ten most expensive locations with an average garden size of only 157 square metres.

