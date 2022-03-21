Property for sale: Set in a third of an acre with a stunning countryside backdrop is this £600k home near Sheffield

The house on Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway, has three bedrooms and is in a setting which the sale brochure says offers breathtakingly beautiful cross-valley views while presenting an opportunity for renovation or further development.

It is being marketed by Fine and Country and is listed on Rightmove.

The brochure says: “A genuinely rare opportunity not to be missed; a versatile property or potential building plot offered to the market with immediate vacant possession.”

Described as ideal for renovation and extension, the property is said to offer the potential to create a bespoke, individually designed home boasting a sought after location in a desirable village.

“The property is situated on the east side of Ridgeway Moor; an enviable position enjoying a rural and secluded position; the far-reaching views being an impressive feature while the immediate locality presents the most idyllic of outdoor lifestyles,” says the brochure.

The current residence is around 1,200 square feet internally over two floors and includes on the ground floor a reception hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, conservatory and a cloakroom/WC.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The property has remained in the same family and has never been offered to the open market.

“Constructed with the main objective to maximise the views over the Derbyshire valley,” says the brochure.

It adds: “This stunningly situated property which sits elevated on approximately one-third of an acre that is both private and quiet. The views are undoubtably the main feature and the gardens enjoys both a southeast and a southwest aspect. There is detached garage and ample space for off road parking.”

The house is a freehold property with mains gas, water, electricity and drainage. The local authority is Northeast Derbyshire District Council and the council tax band is C.

Fine and Country’s brochure says the villages of Ford, Troway and Ridgeway are charming and historical, once part of Sherwood Forest, in the former Sitwell Estate and in the beautiful Moss Valley Conservation Area which offers scenic walks.

"Ridgeway was once deeply involved in the local industry of Sickle and Scythe manufacturing, like its neighbouring villages,” adds the brochure.

“The area offers a host of local facilities including a primary school, a church, a Methodist chapel, four country inns: The Bridge Inn, The Swan, The Queen's Head and The Phoenix Inn.”

There are also plenty of sports facilities for football, tennis, bowls, cricket and fishing. Crystal Peaks shopping centre and Drake House retail park are also close by and are served well by excellent public transport links including Supertram at Gleadless Town End and nearby Halfway.

Meadowhall can be reached within a 15-minute drive and nearby tourist attractions include Rother Valley Country Park for water ski, Chatsworth House and gardens, Bolsover castle and the Peak District National Park which offers outdoor pursuits and picturesque villages.

“Transport links from here are excellent. The Sheffield outer ring-round runs within a couple of miles away giving access to good motorway connections at junction 30, 31, and 32 of the M1,” says the brochure.

For details call the agent on 0114 404 0044 or visit the listing on https://www.fineandcountry.com/uk/property-for-sale/sheffield-ridgeway/s12-3xw/2426932

