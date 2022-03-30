The property is called Cliftonville and is on Whiteley Wood Road, Fulwood, which is described as an unrivalled, almost rural location at the foot of the Mayfield Valley as it merges into the very fashionable and desirable suburban areas of Ranmoor and Nether Green.

It is on the market with ELR and is listed on Rightmove.

The sales brochure says the property is a considerably extended Edwardian detached residence and its location will make it appeal to the most discernible of buyers.

The brochure says: “For those in the know the handful of fine residences on Whiteley Wood Road rarely become available on the open market and when you consider the scarcity of quality housing in the south west sector and Cliftonville's unparalleled, green position with rural views to both the front and rear it is very easy to see why!

“The property itself also benefits from a strong sense of privacy and security and offers a magnificent range of flexible accommodation, particularly on the ground floor, which could be utilised in any number of ways.

“On the first floor the four bedrooms are all generously proportioned and there is always the potential to add additional bedrooms if significant roof works were undertaken – subject to regulations.“Cliftonville is situated on a particularly generous, south facing plot and its superb position, opposite the Porter Valley and backing onto open fields at the rear, will surely appeal to a wide range of buyers including those who are looking for somewhere special to raise their family.

“The property has retained much of its original charm and grandeur with stained glass windows, fireplaces and the lovely Italian flooring in the welcoming reception hall and these blend together with the more recent improvements that have been added in the last few years.

“Since the 1960s the property has been significantly extended to either side and, along with providing the house additional security, these extensions have also created a fabulous range of accommodation to suit even the largest of families.

“The accommodation is situated over two floors and boasts five/six reception areas alongside an impressive orangery on the ground floor and there are four double bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor.

“There is more than enough space here for people who work from home and even for part of the house to be utilised as an annexe for dependent family members if required. Externally there are two driveways providing off road parking for two or three cars where there is potential to add electric gates.

“There is also a garage and a pleasant, elevated terrace area is situated outside the kitchen for alfresco dining. At the rear of the property there is a beautifully landscaped and enclosed garden to complement the home that gently ascends to the top of the plot where open fields stretch up the hill to Bents Green.

“This truly is a remarkable home enjoying an idyllic, green setting and one which can be expected to generate interest at both the local and national levels so please do book an early viewing to avoid disappointment.”

