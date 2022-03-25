Occupying an elevated position on a plot of about a quarter of an acre, this beautiful family home retains many of its period features throughout and dates back to the 1840's.

The house is described as majestic, has six bedrooms and is on Upperthorpe. It is for sale with Saxton Mee and the brochure says the property is set in a plot of about a quarter of an acre.

It adds: “A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has arisen to acquire this truly majestic, charming and characterful six bedroom detached villa.

"Occupying an elevated position on a substantial plot of approximately quarter of an acre, this beautiful family home retains many of its period features throughout and dates back to the 1840s.”

The property is also listed on Rightmove and has expansive accommodation which benefits from new windows and a new central heating system.

Features include grand entrance hallway with stairs leading to the first floor. To the left is the main family lounge with beautiful original coving to the ceiling, French doors and windows with working original shutters, and an open fire.

The brochure says: “A second sitting room can be found adjacent to the lounge with the same feature French doors and working shutter, again having a working open fire.

"Modern fitted kitchen, recently installed, having a range of units at wall and base level and integrated appliances including fridge/freezer, oven with hob and extractor above, washing machine and dishwasher.

"Ample space for a dining table. Downstairs wet room which has been a recent addition, finished to a high standard with shower, wash basin and WC.

"To the rear of the property is the snooker/billiard room again having many original features including a picture rail and ceiling rose."

Leading to the first floor is a bright and spacious landing with stunning stained glass window casting a ray of light onto the stairs and doors lead to the bedrooms.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the period features of this lovely room.

"One of the bedrooms has been adapted into a self contained unit for a dependent relative or potential income stream, with a studio flat style layout and kitchenette and direct access to the outside,” says the brochure.

"Modern family bathroom with a new suite of bath, separate shower, wash basin and WC. Attic bedroom six with eaves storage. Large cellars which are ideal for storage.

“To the exterior are a range of outbuildings including a large garage and piggery, greenhouse and other outbuildings perfect for storage. There is potential to convert the garage and adjacent outbuildings into a separate dwelling subject to the relevant building and planning consents being obtained.

“Set back from the road in an elevated position, Fountain Villa gets its name from the stunning feature fountain located to the front of the grounds which expand to approximately a quarter of an acre. The substantial gardens are mainly laid to lawn which is well maintained with paths leading to the front door.

“Patio seating area and off road parking for up to 12 vehicles. The railings to the front are Grade II listed and provide a good degree of privacy.”

Visit the Saxton Mee website https://www.saxtonmee.co.uk/properties/15359 or call 0114 266 8365. The Rightmove listing is https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/121288907#/?channel=RES_BUY

On the first floor can be found five bedrooms, four of which are double bedrooms and one generous single bedroom.

