It has been ‘totally transformed’ inside and out

Estate agent Purplebricks is ‘proud to be selling such a fantastic property’ as this one.

This three-bedroom detached bungalow on Shafton Hall Drive in north Barnsley, S72 8NY, has been ‘totally transformed’ inside and out, the agent says, including restructuring the room layout and a ‘meticulous’ internal revamp. The end product is ‘impressive’.

The property also has a ‘gorgeous’ contemporary shower room and additional bathroom, entrance hall and utility room. It has a large garden, a dining/kitchen and a wood burner.

And it is on a quiet no-through road, ‘surrounded by other well presented properties’ in a safe and friendly neighbourhood with a 'real community feel'. Situated to the north side of Barnsley, the property has local amenities and schools on the doorstep and is well connected to the wider area with brilliant access to major transport networks’.

Offers 'in excess' of £345,000.

1 . £345,000. This 'fantastic' bungalow needs offers of more than £345,000. The kitchen-diner has a large island. Pic Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Living space The other side of the kitchen-diner reveals a homely living space with armchairs and woodburner. Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom The ensuite bedroom is of a thoroughly modern design. Pic Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom This bedroom has a unique and colourful mural as well as a television on the wall. Pic: Purplebricks Photo Sales