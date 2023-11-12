News you can trust since 1887
Nine photos inside 'fantastic' Barnsley bungalow Purplebricks is 'proud' to be selling

It has been ‘totally transformed’ inside and out

By David Walsh
Published 12th Nov 2023, 08:32 GMT

Estate agent Purplebricks is ‘proud to be selling such a fantastic property’ as this one.

This three-bedroom detached bungalow on Shafton Hall Drive in north Barnsley, S72 8NY, has been ‘totally transformed’ inside and out, the agent says, including restructuring the room layout and a ‘meticulous’ internal revamp. The end product is ‘impressive’.

The property also has a ‘gorgeous’ contemporary shower room and additional bathroom, entrance hall and utility room. It has a large garden, a dining/kitchen and a wood burner.

And it is on a quiet no-through road, ‘surrounded by other well presented properties’ in a safe and friendly neighbourhood with a 'real community feel'. Situated to the north side of Barnsley, the property has local amenities and schools on the doorstep and is well connected to the wider area with brilliant access to major transport networks’.

Offers 'in excess' of £345,000.

This 'fantastic' bungalow needs offers of more than £345,000. The kitchen-diner has a large island. Pic Purplebricks

1. £345,000.

This 'fantastic' bungalow needs offers of more than £345,000. The kitchen-diner has a large island. Pic Purplebricks

The other side of the kitchen-diner reveals a homely living space with armchairs and woodburner. Purplebricks

2. Living space

The other side of the kitchen-diner reveals a homely living space with armchairs and woodburner. Purplebricks

The ensuite bedroom is of a thoroughly modern design. Pic Purplebricks

3. Bedroom

The ensuite bedroom is of a thoroughly modern design. Pic Purplebricks

This bedroom has a unique and colourful mural as well as a television on the wall. Pic: Purplebricks

4. Bedroom

This bedroom has a unique and colourful mural as well as a television on the wall. Pic: Purplebricks

