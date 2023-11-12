Nine photos inside 'fantastic' Barnsley bungalow Purplebricks is 'proud' to be selling
It has been ‘totally transformed’ inside and out
Estate agent Purplebricks is ‘proud to be selling such a fantastic property’ as this one.
This three-bedroom detached bungalow on Shafton Hall Drive in north Barnsley, S72 8NY, has been ‘totally transformed’ inside and out, the agent says, including restructuring the room layout and a ‘meticulous’ internal revamp. The end product is ‘impressive’.
The property also has a ‘gorgeous’ contemporary shower room and additional bathroom, entrance hall and utility room. It has a large garden, a dining/kitchen and a wood burner.
And it is on a quiet no-through road, ‘surrounded by other well presented properties’ in a safe and friendly neighbourhood with a 'real community feel'. Situated to the north side of Barnsley, the property has local amenities and schools on the doorstep and is well connected to the wider area with brilliant access to major transport networks’.
Offers 'in excess' of £345,000.