The house has enormous windows and a terrace offering panoramic views of Sheffield.

A unique three bedroom home in Sheffield boasting one of the brightest interiors on the market has been listed for sale.

West View, on Chesterfield Road in S8, benefits from far-reaching views across Sheffield and is positioned well back from the road - ensuring maximum privacy. The house has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £575,000.

There isn't a conventional front door, with the gated driveway allowing you to travel up to the terrace and enter the home via patio doors. It is very bright inside, with daylight allowed to stream into and around the home thanks to the enormous windows on the exterior and interior.

The ground floor is kept very simple, with a large open plan kitchen/living room acting as the heart of this family home. It provides access to a private study for working from home and to the terrace, which benefits from panoramic views across Sheffield.

The hall will bring you up to the first floor landing and the three bedrooms, all of which are also very bright. The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite, with walk-in shower, and a balcony.

