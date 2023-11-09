Sheffield is the only location in Yorkshire and The Humber in the UK's 25 'fastest moving' markets.

Houses in Sheffield sell faster than any other market in Yorkshire and The Humber and the sixth fastest in the UK, according to new research.

On average, properties in the Steel City will sell in just 24 days, just seven days longer than in the UK's fastest market - Liverpool.

The analysis, conducted by the property site Zoopla, found the average number of days between a property being listed on Zoopla to when it was sold subject to contract, for each market area in the country.

The findings place Sheffield in the top 25 for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic and it is the only market in South Yorkshire to make the list.

However, the time to sell in Sheffield is shown to be increasing - at 20 days.

Homes in Liverpool take an average of 17 days to sell, 21 in Manchester, 23 in Salford and 24 in Waltham Forest in London.

The analysis also revealed the fastest selling property types in the county, with two bedroom terraced homes selling in just 25 days - seven days faster than the average for the entirity of Yorkshire and The Humber.