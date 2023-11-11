The long-established salesroom has several exciting homes up for grabs on Tuesday December 5. Bidding starts at 10am and concludes on December 6 - but make sure you are registered first.
The firm gives a guide price, which it explains is an indication of the seller's minimum acceptable price. The reserve price is the figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell. It remains confidential between seller and the auctioneer. Both the guide price and the reserve price can change right up to the day of the auction.
1. Ecclesall Road.
398 Ecclesall Road. A substantial end terrace with car parking and garage on the corner of Southgrove Road. It is office accommodation over three levels, with basement and is let at £14,000pa. The current tenants have a 15-year lease dated 26th July 2003.
2. 25 South View Crescent
A double fronted inner terrace with a three-bedroom house and two storey workshop with gated vehicular access. 'The property presents excellent potential to convert the workshop space into further living accommodation and a family house of considerable proportions'. General modernisation is required.
3. Ranby Road
Flat A and B, 53 Ranby Road, S11. A substantial end of terrace on the corner with Carrington Road which comprises two apartments, a ground floor one-bedroom apartment and first floor two-bedroom duplex.
Both are currently let, producing £18,900 per annum.
4. 26 Nether Avenue, Killamarsh
A three bedroom semi on a 'good size' plot. 'The property is of a non-traditional construction and not considered to be mortgageable but offers potential to a cash buyer or investor looking for a rental income'.