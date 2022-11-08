The approved plans are for a three floored property, with four bedrooms, each with an en-suite, as well as a flurry of interesting features. The approved planning permission, put forward by Urbana Town Planning, has a lower ground floor, a ground floor and first floor.

The first floor doesn’t feature a whole lot, but is entirely made up of the master suite. Floorplans for what the first floor will look like shows the master suite is entered from a landing, which opens directly into a dressing area. From there, residents would be able to access an en-suite or walk around a wall with dressing room storage, to the bed area, which appears to show a large window taking up the entireity of one side of the room.

The ground floor is clearly the general living space. The planning application outlines plans for a large kitchen/dining/living area, a snug, pantry, double garage and two studies. Access on this floor obviously includes the garage, but what the main front door is also on this floor and appears to be accessed over a short bridge over a water feature, which runs along the front and then down the side of the property.

This CGI floorplan for the property shows how the building would look within the site. Picture: Redbrik

The lower ground floor is where the fun is at. The floorplans look enormous and show some incredible features, including an indoor pool, a treatment/yoga room, a gym, steam room, sauna and three bedrooms with en-suites. Each of the three bedrooms appear to have external stairs leading down into the garden, and the pool and gym shared a W.C/Changing room.

The planning application, refers to the extensive views of the surrounding area to the west, south and east, with rising hills to the north the only obstacle to distant views in that direction. The plans would include the demolition of the buildings currently on the site, which has been used as offices and for other purposes for a “redundant landscaping business”.

The first floor (at the top) is where you will find the master suite, with the ground floor in the middle and the lower ground floor, featuring the gym, pool, cinema etc, at the bottom. Picture: Redbrik