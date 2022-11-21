With the property market always seeming to move at 100mph, here are three properties you can’t miss added to Zoopla today.

The property market can be so fast moving it’s hard to keep up. Sometimes you’ll see a house you love, get home to show it to your partner and it’s already sold. We’ve found these three properties, for different price ranges, which were added to Zoopla today.

The first property is a £475,000 home is the sought-after S11. The three-bed home, which agents have said will “appeal hugely to the family market”, is situated in an exclusive gated community and offers the residents full use of the on-site swimming pool and gym.

The second, a £175,000 property in Swallonest, is found in a “great location” close to local shopping, the M1 and Aston Academy. It looks a great option for families and first time buyers.

Finally, a two-bed cottage in S6 close to the open countryside. It’s found in the heart of the popular Rivelin Valley and is said to be perfect for the professional couple or those looking to downsize. It currently has a guide price of £200,000, making it a solid investment from it’s last sale price of £55,000 in 2000.

If you like the look of these properties, you can find them on Zoopla, here.

1. £475,000 in S11 This property is found in a lovely, exclusive, gated development. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Gymnasium access One of the perks of owning this property is the access it gives you to the on-site gym. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge The property has a lovely modern feel to it. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. New kitchen According to the agent, this kitchen has only recently been installed. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales