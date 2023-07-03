News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

House prices in Sheffield: Salary needed to buy house in city jumps by nearly £2,000 as prices rise 1.7%

The average house price in Sheffield has edged closer to £200,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

The annual income need to purchase a house in Sheffield has jumped by nearly £2,000 in one month, according to data provided by Zoopla.

The property site has estimated an income of £33,800 per year is needed in order to secure a mortgage from a lender. This is after prospective buyers have already saved for a deposit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The jump in the estimated 'income to buy' comes as Zoopla also revealed house prices in Sheffield have risen by 1.7 per cent on the year. On average, houses in Sheffield have a guide price of £178,000 - a seemingly huge leap from the £171,600 given at the end of April.

Most Popular

Last month, Zoopla predicted the required yearly income to buy a home was just over £32,000. At the same time, the property site revealed prices were down for the quarter, by 0.4 per cent.

Related topics:SheffieldProperty