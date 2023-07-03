The annual income need to purchase a house in Sheffield has jumped by nearly £2,000 in one month, according to data provided by Zoopla.

The property site has estimated an income of £33,800 per year is needed in order to secure a mortgage from a lender. This is after prospective buyers have already saved for a deposit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jump in the estimated 'income to buy' comes as Zoopla also revealed house prices in Sheffield have risen by 1.7 per cent on the year. On average, houses in Sheffield have a guide price of £178,000 - a seemingly huge leap from the £171,600 given at the end of April.