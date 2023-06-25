News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Take a look inside one of the most expensive rural houses on the market near Sheffield

Many of us dream of escaping city life for a rural home - and this is one of the biggest in South Yorkshire.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 25th Jun 2023, 06:55 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

A huge, nine bedroom mega-mansion has hit the market in South Yorkshire for £1,500,000. Found off of Morthen Hall Lane in Morthen, Rotherham, this countryside mansion is grade II listed.

The main residence features the central part of the property and the east wing, while the west wing offers a self-contained space for guests to stay in.

A large sitting room and games room are positioned front and centre on the ground floor, with a narrow entrance porch separating them and leading into the grand hall. From here, the east wing, where you will find the kitchen and dining room, is accessed through the study.

On the first floor, you will find four of the nine bedrooms, including the master suite, featuring a dressing room and luxurious bathroom. In the east wing, there is another bedroom and bathroom, as well as an art studio.

Bedrooms five, six and seven are found on the second floor, as is a gym and shower room. At the end of the second floor hall is a circular window, offering views across the surrounding 2.5 acres plot.

The west wing is not accessible on the first and second floors, but is from the grand hall on the ground floor. It features the "old kitchen" on the ground floor and a workshop.

There are a number of "rooms" that could be used as bedrooms for the guests staying the wing.

A smaller cellar is found below ground, which features a wine room and plant room.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Fine and Country website.

