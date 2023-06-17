News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside £775,000 traditional Victorian villa with a landscaped garden

The villa is located a short distance outside the city centre and is close to the Broomhill shopping precinct.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

A traditional Victorian villa is the popular S10 area of Sheffield has hit the local housing market with Redbrik. The villa has been listed for sale with a guide price of £775,000.

The property has six bedrooms over the first and second floor, and three bathrooms, including one en-suite. The ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, sitting room, cloakroom and w.c.

The interior is very traditional and in place with the property's Victorian origins.

It does come with a private rear garden, surrounded on all sides by greenery. The garden does have an outbuilding at the end for storage, which recently had a new roof installed.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Redbrik website.

This six bedroom property is found between Broomhill and Sheffield city centre.

This six bedroom property is found between Broomhill and Sheffield city centre.

The Victorian villa has a very traditional interior.

The Victorian villa has a very traditional interior.

The entrance hall connects the ground floor of the home.

The entrance hall connects the ground floor of the home.

Just left of the front door is a cloakroom, which leads through to a downstairs w.c.

Just left of the front door is a cloakroom, which leads through to a downstairs w.c.

