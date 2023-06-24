News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'stunning' £450,000 Victorian terrace home with views overlooking Meersbrook Park

Meersbrook is a "highly sought-after area" in South East Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:00 BST

A four bedroom, semi-detached Victorian home in Sheffield is being sold for a guide price of £450,000.

The property, found on Meersbrook Park Road, benefits from views overlooking the adjacent Meersbrook Park. It is being offered to the Sheffield housing market by Yopa.

The accommodation is spread over four levels, including a basement where you will find the kitchen/diner and access to the rear garden. Two reception rooms - the lounge and sitting/dining room - are found on the ground floor.

The four bedrooms are upstairs. Bedroom one and bedroom two are both on the first floor, with a bathroom between them. Bedrooms three and four are on the second floor, with bedroom three accompanied by an en-suite.

The estate agents have decribed the property as "stunning" and located on a "beautiful tree lined road".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Yopa website.

1. Meersbrook Park Road

2. Sitting/dining room

3. Lounge

4. Kitchen/diner

