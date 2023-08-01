The drop in prices has also meant the estimated income needed to buy a home has also dropped.

House prices in Sheffield took a tumble in July, with just under £6,000 coming off of the average figure, according to Zoopla data.

Figures obtained from the property site have revealed the average Sheffield house price sat at £172,200, at the end of the month. In June, similar data showed the average price was £178,000.

It marks the third month in a rollercoaster period for Sheffield's property prices. Zoopla data from April revealed the average price at the time was £171,600.

The up-and-down state of our local property market has also been shown through 'income to buy' data.

Zoopla estimates prospective buyers will need an annual income of £32,520 in order to secure a mortgage from a lender. This also fell in July, down from £33,800 last month, returning to levels similar to those in April.