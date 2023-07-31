News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham town centre: Death of man found collapsed in street with head injury not being treated as suspicious

The death of a man aged in his 60s is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

A man aged in his 60s died yesterday morning (Sunday, July 30) after collapsing in Rotherham town centre. The man, who has not been formally identified, was found unconscious with a head injury on Frederick Street at about 9.30am.

South Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for witnesses who had seen him in the bus station that morning to help officers build a complete picture of what happened to the man and how his injuries occurred.  

A man who died after he was found collapsed in Rotherham town centre on Sunday morning (July 30), is believed to have died of natural causes.
Today (July 31) the force has thanked the public for sharing their appeal, and has stated that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “This incident is now being treated as unsuspicious, the man is believed to have died of natural causes. No third parties were found to be involved."

