Sheffield Council has unveiled designs for a new health hub that is one of four replacing nine GP surgeries in the city.

This recently submitted planning application is for the SAPA 2 hub covering Parson Cross and Southey Green which will replace Margetson Surgery, Buchanan Road Surgery and The Healthcare Surgery.

Permission is sought for the construction of a three-storey building to house the three practices.

The building would include staff facilities, office space, areas for clinical support and storage, as well as 66 parking spaces.

Artist's impression of the new medical hub. Sheffield Council has unveiled designs for a new health hub that is one of three replacing nine GP surgeries in the city.

The hub is estimated to support 51 jobs, consisting 34 full-time positions and 17 part-time roles. About 20 per cent of these jobs would be new.

NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) said the merger was needed to meet future demand.

In the planning application, Nineteen 47, on behalf of the council which will be the landlord, said: “The majority of GP practices across Sheffield are outdated with varying levels of backlog maintenance required to bring them up to a suitable standard.

“In some cases the premises do not provide appropriate environments to fully address the current health needs of the local community or for proposed new models of care for the future. This is to such an extent that some of the existing services are currently being provided off-site due to not having any available space in the current buildings.”

A recent review of all 105 GP practices in the city showed only 19 (18 per cent) were of a viable size.

Adding to concerns, Sheffield’s population is expected to grow by just more than nine per cent by 2040 which is estimated to add 20,500 patients to the list for three primary care networks alone.

“The concerns surrounding the primary care estate are therefore likely to increase significantly in the future due to a growing and ageing population, and due to future residential developments in the area,” Nineteen 47 said.

Proposals for the other hubs are also awaiting planning permission.

The other hubs are Foundry 1 – covering Burngreave and Spital Hill – which will replace Burngreave Surgery and Sheffield Medical Centre and Foundry 2 – covering Page Hall and Brightside – which will replace Page Hall Medical Centre and Upwell Street Surgery.

There were plans for a fourth hub at Concord Sports Centre but these were put on hold.

Nineteen 47 said: “Each of the new health centres will provide improved services to ensure patients have the opportunity to receive primary care at locations closer to their homes and communities.

“The hubs will also provide physical locations where primary, other primary care network wrap-around services and local authority community teams can come together to deliver care side by side and enable discussions on options for ongoing patient care.”

So far, one member of the public, who lives on the nearby Wordsworth Avenue, has commented on the plans.

They objected to the location of the footpath saying it was a hangout spot for drug users who often leave needles and rubbish and the antisocial behaviour has led them to contact the police. They said the footpath would be better away from residents, on the side of the building near the shops.