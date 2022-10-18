News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield UFO: Video and pictures show mystery objects in sky over Handsworth

Residents are baffled after ‘UFOs’ were reported over Sheffield – with a video to show what was happening.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handsworth, on a Wednesday morning – and took pictures to try and find an explanation.

He said what he saw appeared to be ‘big round balls’ in the sky. Neil, aged 60, took the pictures and video on Wednesday September 28, at 11.30am.

Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handsworth, on a Wednesday morning. The picture shows one of them.

He said: “I don’t believe in UFOs and little green men, but I couldn’t explain what this was. I’d just come out of my front door, and saw what looked like big round balls. You hear about things like weather balloons as explanations for things like this, but these were moving up and down, and left to right, pretty sharpish. They were there for a while.

“From the speed it went, it definitely wasn’t an aeroplane – it was really fast speed. One of them shot off – it was as simple as that. They were really high up and disappeared behind clouds at times.” He said he had heard of similar things being seen elsewhere, including in Wath, South Yorkshire.

The moving UFO in the video is hard to spot, but about seven seconds into the clip, a streak flashes through the sky, roughly starting three quarters of the way up the frame, in the centre in terms of the x-axis, and moves quickly, downwards to the left (moving at about 45 degrees from the horizontal).

Dr David Clarke, of Sheffield Hallam University, a consultant for The National Archives UFO files project looked at the video. He said: “There are many things it could be. It could be a daylight meteor, it could be an aircraft, or many, many other things. But the most unlikely thing would be any sort of alien life form.”

Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handsworth, on a Wednesday morning. The picture shows one on the left and on the right

It is not the first report of a UFO in the region. Back in March 1997, at night, an expected air crash and explosion was reported on Peak District Moorland near Sheffield after several reports of an ‘aircraft’ in distress.

A total of 141 mountain rescue volunteers searched Broomhead Moor, along with police and dogs. Searches continued but no crash site could be found.

Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handsworth, on a Wednesday morning. The picture shows one at the top of the screen, and on the bottom
