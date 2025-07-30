City Road Arbourthorne: Latest pictures show how ex-Labour Club will look under plans for Sheffield site
Developers have drawn up plans to create a block of older people’s flats on the site on City Road, Arbourthorne, which was once home the estate’s Labour club.
The club was closed down, and has now finally been demolished.
New documents submitted to Sheffield Council now show the design of the building which would replace the club. The planning application has been filed by Urbana on behalf of the applicant, Franstep Limited.
Papers show that the new development would be a four storey building from City Road, with a potential step back at the fourth floor to reduce any impact upon the surrounding buildings. It is on the corner of City Road and Eastern Avenue.
The documents state: “The proposed scheme is to be 100 per cent affordable housing for the over 55s and therefore consideration into making the site commercially viable for the end user have been taken into consideration.
“Nevertheless, the applicant still wishes to bring forward a scheme of significant architectural quality that respects the local vernacular. The accommodation proposed will address the shortcomings in the local area providing a mix of quality one and two-bedroom apartments designed to National Described Space Standards (NDSS).”
They said there would be cycle storage provided within the development but, there is a reduction of vehicular car parking spaces due to the excellent links to public transport within the vicinity of the proposed development. There will be four disabled car parking spaces.
A number of communal facilities would be provided including a lounge, library and meeting room facilities.
The report adds: “The aim of the proposed development is to redevelop a vacant brownfield site to create good quality affordable homes within Sheffield.
“The site is well positioned in terms of amenities and access to public transport into Sheffield city centre and will easily support this proposed development.”
