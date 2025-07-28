Pete Doherty Sheffield: Libertines music icon delights staff at Béres shop with dinnertime surprise
The Libertines singer Pete Doherty visited the Béres pork sandwich shop in Crookes to get his dinner on Friday, and thanked the workers by putting them on his guest list for a nearby gig that night.
Pete, who used to date the supermodel Kate Moss and was known as a bit of a hell raiser when The Libertines first burst onto the scene in the early noughties, was in the area for a small gig at Crookes Social Club, just a few weeks after his band played one of the main stages at Glastonbury.
Excited staff took a selfie with him while he was getting his food.
Shop owner Richard Béres said: ”He was playing Crookes, and apparently his guitarist is from Sheffield. Apparently he’d told Pete to try one of our pork sandwiches, because he knowns them. ‘You’ve got to try one’, he told him.
“He put the girls on the guest list for the show at Crookes club, and apparently he said it was the best pork sandwich he’d ever had.”
The Libertines are famous for songs including Don't Look Back into the Sun, which was used in the Sitcom Gavin and Stacey.
Mr Béres added he was not the first big name to have been spotted in their shops. England football legends Bobby Charlton and Jack Charlton were also visitors years ago, with Jack understood to be a fan dating back to his time as Sheffield Wednesday manager.
And former Sheffield United and England player Kyle Walker has been spotted at their Woodseats shop.
