One of the original voices of Radio Sheffield has died aged 86.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Kersey, who worked for both the BBC and independent radio, had been ill for some time and died on Friday morning with his wife, Christine, at his side.

Radio Sheffield presenter Gerry Kersey has died aged 86. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World

Paying tribute, Katrina Bunker, Head of BBC Yorkshire, said: "Gerry was a true legend of local broadcasting, starting his career in 1968 as one of the first voices on BBC Radio Sheffield."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, he was interviewed by The Star to mark his 50th anniversary on the radio.

He said at the time: "Every week is a challenge to produce something interesting,''

"To do a three-hour show involves seven or eight, or nine hours' preparation sometimes. I produce, present and administer the programme. I don't have an assistant at all. It's driven, end to end by me.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remembered now in 1968, on his fist show, he interviewed The Star's then theatre reporter Terry Finch at Radio Sheffield's old HQ on Westbourne Road, Broomhill.

Gerry, was born in a two-up two-down house in Shiregreen, was schooled at Firth Park Grammar and began his working life as a wages clerk at Hadfields steel company. He did his National Service at RAF Norton, in Sheffield.

He got his own show on Radio Sheffield in the early 1970s, and also spent time on Radio Hallam in the 1980s, before returning to Radio Sheffield in 1997