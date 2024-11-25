A bar manager took inspiration from the lettering on pint glasses to restore a huge ‘ghost sign’ on the outside of her Sheffield home.

Bronwyn North, aged 21, carefully repainted 200 characters from a faded advert for the firm Staniforth & Lee on the walls of her Victorian end terrace in Neill Road, Sharrow.

William Lailey / SWNS

She bought the derelict home in for £169,000 in March this year.

But ahead of renovation work, she became intrigued by the barely visible sign for the old slate merchant and tiler, which went bust around 100 years ago.

And having no prior painting experience, Bronwyn studied the graphics on beer glasses to work out how to re-draw the outlines on the building.

This picture from Google Street View shows just how faded the ghost sign was before. Ghost signs are the faded remains of when businesses use to paint or engrave advertisements directly onto the side of buildings. | Google Street View / SWNS

She said: “I just thought I’d wing it. I didn’t know what I was doing, and I just thought, ‘I'm going to see how I can do it.'

“We’ve got these Estrella pint glasses and they’ve got old English writing on. So I’d look at the glass and think, ‘Oh, that’s how the outside of my house used to look.’

“So the only knowledge I’d got about how the letters used to look - or something like that - is from that glass.

Bronwyn says she looked to a pint glass of Estrella for inspiration for the lettering, then got to work painting all 200 characters one by one. | William Lailey / SWNS

“Other than that, I’ve kind of just gone with what I’ve decided is right.”

Bronwyn said some of the oldest residents living in the local area were stunned by how she had brought the history of the property back to life.

She said: “I know quite a few people who grew up in this city who are 60 or 70 now who can remember little bits of it from when they were children.

“And they’ve said, ‘It was never this good, but it’s nice to see it back up.’ And all the comments about it have been so positive.”

Bronwyn, who grew up in Sheffield, said it took her about six weeks to repaint the huge white sign now adorning the property with her sister’s help.

She said the lettering was so faded when she bought the home that she needed to use Google Maps to research how it had previously looked over a decade ago.

Bronwyn first climbed up on scaffolding used in the renovation process and sketched the outlines of the words in chalk.

She later went over the lettering in black paint and then used white emulsion to make them stand out - before adding some green for the highlights.

Bronwyn said: “When I bought it, you could just see the old lead paint. It had washed off quite a lot over the years, but you could see there had been some writing on there.

“So I went back on Google Maps, and you could see it until about 2008 or 2009.

“And then I did a load of research about the property itself and the surrounding area. I ended up finding an old news article on ghost signs.

“From there, I went out onto the three-story high scaffolding.

"I am scared of heights, so it was very scary. And with just chalk that I got from Hobby Craft, I went around it thinking, ‘That looks about right to put that letter there.’

"We did a highlight in sage green because it was very bold, and we thought ‘This is too bright’."

Staniforth & Lee was based in Sheffield in the early 20th century, and ironically, it also offered property repairs to people in the local area.

It appeared in trade directories up until 1925, and used to have officers on Holly Lane, referenced on the advert, but then seems to have gone out of business.

Bronwyn said she hoped her handiwork would mean the sign would remain on the home for several years to come.

She added: “I’m very, very happy with it. It’s very lovely, and I’m glad I’ve done it.

“People give me a lot of good comments for it. In the street, if we’re outside the house, people will say, ‘Oh my god, that looks great’."