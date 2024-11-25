Sheffield flood warning: Residents told to move to safety amid flood concerns near Beighton

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officials have issued a flood warning for a part of Sheffield this morning, after days of melting snow and rain in the city.

The red warning has been issued by the Environment Agency, with residents being urged to move their families to a safe place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It affects a handful of homes in the north of Beighton, in the South East of Sheffield, which are affected by the level of the River Rother.

The flood warning map of Beighton. Photo: EAThe flood warning map of Beighton. Photo: EA
The flood warning map of Beighton. Photo: EA | EA

The latest warning was issued just before 6am.

It stated: “River levels have started to fall at Woodhouse Mill, but remain high following heavy rainfall and snowmelt associated with Storm Bert.

“Flooding may affect locations near the River Rother at Beighton, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Woodhouse Lane, Rotherham Road, and Crown Works Industrial Estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is no significant rainfall forecast for today, Monday 25 November, and it is anticipated that river levels will continue to fall.

“Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast. Please act on your flood plan. Move your family and pets to a safe place. Move your car or other vehicles to higher ground, if it is safe to do so, plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

This was how they have described the river levels this morning:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7.25am: The River Rother level at Killamarsh was 0.89 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 4.12 metres.

7.40am: The River Rother level at Woodhouse Mill Regulator was 4.39 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 4.90 metres.

🗞️Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7.40am: The River Rother level at Meadowgate Regulator was 35.98 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 37.25 metres.

Some parts of the UK have already experienced serious flooding as a result of storm Bert, with South Wales having been hard hit.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice