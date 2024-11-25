But where are the worst neighbourhoods in Sheffield for the problem? We have put together a gallery showing the areas which have seen the most reports of the problem per head of population across the city.

The list, which can be seen in the pictures below, is based on official anti-social behaviour figures from September 2023 to August 2024.

We are publishing them as South Yorkshire Police reveal work completed by its Hotspot Response Hub has resulted in a 28 per cent fall in incidents of anti-social behaviour in the areas which have seen the worst levels

The Hotspot Response Hub is a Home Office funded initiative, with South Yorkshire being one of 10 forces across the country receiving this funding, which places extra patrols dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour and most serious violence in 48 identified hotspot areas across the force.

The patrols started in July 2023

Chief Inspector John Mallows, force lead for anti-social behaviour, said: “We know our local communities are seeing the benefit in having more officers around their local areas, with residents feeding back directly to our officers about the difference they have seen.

“Anyone can become a victim of ASB, and we know that being a victim can have a really negative impact on people.

“It is really positive to see levels of ASB reduce in our hotspot areas, but we know that we must continue this dedication to reduce this even further and continue to provide support to our communities that experience these incidents.

“Both the police and the council have a responsibility to respond to incidents involving ASB, with each organisation dealing with different types of ASB.

“We are currently working closely with each local council, as well as council street wardens and our officers who are both working together to conduct patrols in hotspot areas, and we will continue to work together to ensure our communities have the best support possible around ASB.”

We have used the latest South Yorkshire Police data to indicate the areas which show the the greatest number of reports of anti-social behaviour per person in each Sheffield neighbourhood.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

These are the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. Sheffield is made up of 70 neighbourhoods in total in the source figures.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

In each case, the number used for the ranking is the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 residents in the neighbourhood. We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.

1 . Worst neighbourhoods for antisocial behaviour These are the worst neighbourhoods in Sheffield for antisocial behaviour, according to official figures. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . 22nd: Springvale & Steel Bank 22nd: Springvale & Steel Bank had 22.8 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 131 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . 21st Firth Park 21st: Firth Park had 23.2 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 190 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo Sales