Sheffield houses: Final six Avant Homes new builds in £20m Owlthorpe development released for sale
The new development has just six homes left for sale.
The last six homes in a £20million residential development in Sheffield have been released to the market, ready for sale, the housebuilders have revealed.
These final family homes come with either three or four bedrooms and have guide prices ranging between £304,995 and £399,995.
Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: "Our Nexus Point development has proven extremely popular with buyers and now we have just six family homes left for sale.
"Nexus Point is a great example of us providing quality new homes for everyone, helping people make their ideal next move a reality and creating new communities where we build."
The remaining homes include four three-storey, four bedroom detached 'Shorebrooks' properties between £394,995 and the top band £399,995; one four bedroom detached 'Mulbrook' property at £349,995; and one three bedroom semi-detached 'Kenstone' property at £304,995.
Avant Homes said all their Nexus Point properties feature their "signature practical design and energy efficiency".
The 'Shorebrook' properties are said to feature spacious hallways, gallery kitchens and open plan living spaces with dining areas. The rear gardens are accessed using bi-fold doors and the homes come with integrated garages.
The first floors will feature two bedrooms, including the master with a dressing room and en-suite, and a family bathroom - whilst the final two bedrooms will be found on the second floor with another family bathroom and storage cupboards.