The new development has just six homes left for sale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last six homes in a £20million residential development in Sheffield have been released to the market, ready for sale, the housebuilders have revealed.

These final family homes come with either three or four bedrooms and have guide prices ranging between £304,995 and £399,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: "Our Nexus Point development has proven extremely popular with buyers and now we have just six family homes left for sale.

"Nexus Point is a great example of us providing quality new homes for everyone, helping people make their ideal next move a reality and creating new communities where we build."

The remaining homes include four three-storey, four bedroom detached 'Shorebrooks' properties between £394,995 and the top band £399,995; one four bedroom detached 'Mulbrook' property at £349,995; and one three bedroom semi-detached 'Kenstone' property at £304,995.

The final six family homes in the £20m Nexus Point development in Sheffield have been released for sale. (Photo courtesy of Avant Homes)

Avant Homes said all their Nexus Point properties feature their "signature practical design and energy efficiency".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Shorebrook' properties are said to feature spacious hallways, gallery kitchens and open plan living spaces with dining areas. The rear gardens are accessed using bi-fold doors and the homes come with integrated garages.