Housing developers Avant Homes have opened a brand new showhome at their £20m Nexus Point development in Owlthorpe, Sheffield.

The development comprises of 74 new homes with three or four bedrooms and prices ranging between £274,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £419,995 for a four-bedroom detached house. The development’s new design-led showhome has just opened.

The showhome has an open plan living space, designer kitchen and boutique bathrooms, identical to the other Nexus Point homes.

Avant Homes’ central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: “Nexus Point provides much-needed housing for buyers looking for a suburban living experience within close proximity of good transport links.

Avant Homes' Nexus Point development in Owlthorpe includes a mix of 3 and 3-bedroom homes

“With our collection of design-led homes proving to be hugely popular, it’s exciting that we can now open our Shorebrook showhome door to interested buyers. We would encourage anyone keen to buy a new home in Owlthorpe to pay a visit to our showhome to experience for themselves why our homes are in such demand.”

Keen buyers can now view Avant Homes impressive open-plan living spaces complete with a designer kitchen

