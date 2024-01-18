Swallownest is a convenient location for Crystal Peaks shopping centre and within easy reach of Sheffield

A four bedroom family home in small village just outside Sheffield is currently on the market for £370,000.

Found on Manvers Road in Swallownest, this unique home is just a short distance from Crystal Peaks in South East Sheffield.

It features a number of spacious rooms, with the estate agents describing the home as "simply stunning" on the Zoopla listing.

The property has a large double garage at the end of a lengthy driveway and access to the front door is gated. The ground floor features a large lounge, dining room, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and a conservatory.

The rear garden looks excellent for a family who enjoy spending time out the back, with lawn space accompanied by numerous patio areas used for seating, outbuildings and more.

The four spacious bedrooms are upstairs, along with a well-equipped family bathroom. The master bedroom is, of course, the largest bedroom and comes with the added bonus of an en-suite shower room.

