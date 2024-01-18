News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield houses: 10 photos inside unique four bedroom home just outside the city near Crystal Peaks

Swallownest is a convenient location for Crystal Peaks shopping centre and within easy reach of Sheffield

Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:42 GMT

A four bedroom family home in small village just outside Sheffield is currently on the market for £370,000.

Found on Manvers Road in Swallownest, this unique home is just a short distance from Crystal Peaks in South East Sheffield.

It features a number of spacious rooms, with the estate agents describing the home as "simply stunning" on the Zoopla listing.

The property has a large double garage at the end of a lengthy driveway and access to the front door is gated. The ground floor features a large lounge, dining room, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and a conservatory.

The rear garden looks excellent for a family who enjoy spending time out the back, with lawn space accompanied by numerous patio areas used for seating, outbuildings and more.

The four spacious bedrooms are upstairs, along with a well-equipped family bathroom. The master bedroom is, of course, the largest bedroom and comes with the added bonus of an en-suite shower room.

This unique detached home has been listed with a £370,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. Swallownest

The large kitchen comes with a range of appliances and a breakfast bar. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

This house has two floors of bedrooms, reception rooms and more. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Hall

This long lounge runs from the front of the property, through to the dining room/kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Lounge

