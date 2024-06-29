Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024: One curry restaurant to be crowned ‘best’ in Sheffield as nine battle for title
Oceanic Consulting, powered by Oceanic Awards, has announced the first Yorkshire Curry Awards will take place on Monday, July 8 in Bradford.
The awards has 17 categories where a number of finalists from outstanding curry restaurants and takeaways across Yorkshire will battle it out for first place.
Each category aims to shine a spotlight on those individuals whose hard work and dedication makes Yorkshire a curry hotspot in the UK.
In the Best of Sheffield category, the finalists are:
- Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road
- Prithiraj, on Ecclesall Road
- Cafe Indus, on London Road
- Rubeez Restaurant, in Gleadless
- 400 D C, in Sheffield city centre
- Jumaira Spice, in Ecclesfield
- Apna Style, in Lowfield
- Maveli, on Glossop Road
- Viraaj, in Woodseats
Some restaurants are also finalists in other categories, meaning some restaurants may potentially scoop up more than one award.
In Curry Restaurant of the Year in the South Yorkshire category, three restaurants will be representing the city. These are: Butlers Balti House in Sheffield city centre, Everest Restaurant in Meersbrook, and Rajdhani in Dore.
Butlers Balti House is also up for Indian Restaurant of the Year in the South Yorkshire category.
In Voter’s Choice Best Restaurant of the Year in the South Yorkshire category is Bay Of Bengal in Birley, and also Maveli again.
Two city venues are also finalists in the Café of the Year category, these are: Kopi and Chai in Meersbrook, and Cafe Indus, on London Road.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re very proud of how we’ve been able to grow the curry awards and celebrate the vibrant curry scene in the UK.
“We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as it’s done so much for the modern British curry. We want to wish the best of luck to all of our finalists.”
All the winners will be given a trophy to take home at the black tie ceremony at Bradford Hotel next month.
