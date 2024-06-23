McDonald's crash Doncaster: The scene today after man seriously injured after car crashed through windows
Emergency services were called to the venue on Thorne Road at 4pm after a white Vauxhall smashed into the window of the restaurant.
A man, aged 37, suffered injuries which were thought to be life threatening, said emergency workers at the time. But it is now being reported that that the man suffered broken ribs but should be home soon.
Pictures show how the window which was smashed yesterday in the incident has now been boarded up.
South Yorkshire Police said yesterday that a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
It is understood the restaurant seating area remains closed but the drive thru is available to customers.