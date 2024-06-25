Patterson’s Butchers: Sheffield butcher speaks out over new found Facebook fame for wacky hat collection
Daz Patterson has been running Patterson’s Butchers on Bellhouse Road, Firth Park, for the past 20 years, but recently he has gained up to 1,000 followers each week on the business’s Facebook page - amounting to a current total of 18,000 people.
Seven years ago, Daz, aged 58, began livestreaming on Facebook to simply show what the store had in stock each morning.
But two years ago, Daz’s teenage goddaughter humorously told him he looked like a “right t***” in a hat, which soon turned into a nickname that we can’t print in The Star.
Daz, aged 58, said: “I thought some people might find it offensive, but we’ve had people travel from all over to see us.
“It’s this last year from Christmas that it’s really gone mad - we’ve had 1,000 followers in the last week. Facebook is brilliant if you use it right. We just like to have a laugh and try not to take it too seriously.”
Each morning, dozens of customers cheerily comment good morning to Daz and his team, including Callum Cutts, also known as the Bearded Butcher, who frequently appears in the videos.
Daz claims he has around 150 hats, ranging from masks of prime ministers, animals, and even that seen on Dr Seuss’ Cat in the Hat.
The team also works hard to give back to the community and gives away some of their quality produce every two to three weeks to those struggling financially.
The previous Christmas saw Patterson’s Butchers give away 25 packages costing a total of £5,500 to disadvantaged families and customers. This year they are also collecting donations to fund a Christmas tree to place on the roundabout in the centre of Firth Park to benefit the whole community.
Daz, who lives with his wife Tracey in Hillsborough, said: “I’m from a working class family. We were always fed and clothed, but we didn’t have much. I’ve been skint myself and I’ve nearly closed this shop as I’ve nearly been bankrupt.
“There’s definitely an increase in people struggling, I think it’s accelerated since covid. The hope is if we look after local people, eventually they will look after us.
“There’s some really good people around here when we ask for a hand. The people we are trying to help are people who shop here or used to before they started struggling. We’re just trying to give something back.”
Patterson’s Butchers, at 8 Bellhouse Road, is open Monday to Saturday, and has recently started offering national delivery. To find out more, please visit: https://www.pattersonsbutchers.co.uk/
