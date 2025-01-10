Wingin' It Walkley: Popular Sheffield restaurant given perfect score by YouTube star announces shock closure
Wingin’ It, on South Road, Walkley, is one of Sheffield’s best-loved chicken takeaways, with an average score of 4.7/5 from 100 Google reviews.
But the fast food joint announced this week that it is closing.
Posting on social media, it said: “After an incredible journey, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Wingin’ It.
“We’re so grateful for your support, laughter, and love for our wings. Thank you for being part of our story – this isn’t goodbye, just see you later.”
Wingin’ It had started life as a delivery-only service during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, before moving into the Sheffield Plate food hall at Orchard Square shopping centre, off Fargate, and then opening its own restaurant in Walkley.
In November 2023, it got the seal of approval from Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin, whose YouTube channel has more than 700,000 subscribers.
Danny, who awarded it a ‘solid’ 10 out of 10, praised the crispy, perfectly seasoned wins and called the homemade gravy a 'little bowl of heaven'.
The Star’s food reviewer was similarly impressed by the ‘great food’, ‘good vibes’ and excellent value for money when he visited during its days at Sheffield Plate.
Wingin’ It boasts many five-star reviews too on Google, with one person saying it served ‘the best wings I have ever had’ and another declaring it had the ‘best wings in Sheffield hands down (possibly the UK)’.
News of its closure has sparked dismay among fans on Instagram.
One person commented: “Aww guys I’m so sorry to hear this! Excited to see what you & the delicious wings you make do next.”
Another customer wrote: “Oh nooo these were the best cauli wings around! Looking forward to whatever comes next, good luck!”
And a third person commented: “Distraught. Best wings we’d found.”
