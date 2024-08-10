Wendy’s Sheffield: American burger joint to open in place of former Papa’s fish and chips restaurant
Wendy’s is opening a new restaurant in Sheffield, located at the former Papa’s Fish and Chips venue at 3 Arena Court, near Utilita Arena Sheffield.
The Star reported earlier this year on Papa’s unexpected closure, as well as the approved planning permission that hinted at Wendy’s upcoming opening.
The American hamburger brand will officially open the doors to its new premises on Thursday, August 15 at 10.30am, and customers that are found in the queue before this time will be able to claim free food and merchandise.
It is the second branch to open in the city, with the first one opening on High Street in the city centre in December 2022. Customers were found to have started queuing almost 12 hours before the opening time, and this store is expected to be no different.
All visitors to the restaurant on the opening day will also be given the chance to win prizes, including a limited-edition Wendy’s varsity jacket.
The new restaurant will provide customers with the signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert.
These are joined by a range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – square just like Wendy’s beef burgers.
For further information, please visit: https://www.wendys.com/en-gb
