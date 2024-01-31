Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, The Star reported on Papa’s Fish and Chips near Utilita Arena Sheffield closing ‘till further notice’ for refurbishment.

Now proposals to redevelop the fish and chips restaurant - turning the site into a Wendy’s restaurant and drive-thru - have been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has granted conditional approval for plans to transform Papa’s Fish and Chips restaurant at Arena Square, 3 Arena Court, into a branch of the American fast-food burger chain.

Plans have been approved by Sheffield City Council to transform the current Papa's Fish and Chips site into three units, including a Wendy's restaurant and drive-thru.

The proposals were submitted in July of last year, just three months after it first opened. Sheffield council has now confirmed that the redevelopment of the former Eighteen Ten pub can proceed, as of December 5 2023, submitted to a series of conditions.

The application, submitted by Mr Dino Papacoulas, of Papas Hospitality Ltd, has been given permission for alterations and internal remodelling of the former public house into three self-contained commercial units.

Both unit 1 and 3 will include restaurant and drive-thru facilities, and unit 3 will be occupied by Wendy’s, which is planned to operate from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been given permission for alterations to the carpark, and provision of plant and fume extraction equipment.

Signs pictured at the fish and chip restaurant read that it was "closed till further notice".

The only access to the site will be from Arena Court, and the car park at the rear of the units will contain 50 car parking spaces, plus six disability spaces, and six employee car parking spaces.

The officer report reads that the plans will result in "no significant harm to highways and pedestrian safety", and will result in a "high-quality development in a prominent location".

The development must begin no later than December 5, 2026.

One source, who would prefer to be anonymous, has claimed that unit 1 of the building will become a Papa’s drive-thru, meaning that Sheffield will still be home to two Papa’s branches - with the other being in Crystal Peaks.