Wade Brothers Heeley: Much-loved butchers on Gleadless Road closes due to energy prices
A popular butchers shop in Sheffield has closed, becoming the latest casualty of soaring energy prices.
Wade Brothers was a much-loved business on Gleadless Road in Heeley, with a 4.9 star average rating on Google Reviews, where customers raved about the friendly service and quality produce.
But the family-run store closed earlier this month with little fanfare and the premises now stands empty with its future unclear.
The owners had informed customers of their closure a few weeks beforehand, putting up a sign saying that it was shutting for good due to the impact of rising energy prices.
As well as its meat, including handmade sausages and burgers, the shop was well known for its delicious hot roast pork sandwiches.
One recent review stated: “Absolutely fantastic service. These guys really know their trade. Always friendly, accommodating, even when I turned up at the end of the day, they were happy to serve a late order. The quality of product is fantastic, would not shop anywhere else!”
Another customer wrote: “Friendly, courteous service, good range of foodstuffs. Best thing is the hot pork rolls - the lads get the crackling spot on. Get there early though, as the roast pork's usually all gone by lunchtime.”
Wade Brothers is the latest business to call it a day as rising gas and electricity costs put the squeeze on already under-pressure firms across the city.
Bond’s bakers in Handsworth recently shut its doors for good after nearly 100 years, with the owner David Bond saying energy bill rises and the increase in other costs were ‘just getting too much to bear’.