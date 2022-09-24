Wade Brothers was a much-loved business on Gleadless Road in Heeley, with a 4.9 star average rating on Google Reviews, where customers raved about the friendly service and quality produce.

But the family-run store closed earlier this month with little fanfare and the premises now stands empty with its future unclear.

Wade Brothers Quality Butchers on Gleadless Road in Heeley, Sheffield, has closed due to rising energy prices. Picture: Google Maps

The owners had informed customers of their closure a few weeks beforehand, putting up a sign saying that it was shutting for good due to the impact of rising energy prices.

As well as its meat, including handmade sausages and burgers, the shop was well known for its delicious hot roast pork sandwiches.

One recent review stated: “Absolutely fantastic service. These guys really know their trade. Always friendly, accommodating, even when I turned up at the end of the day, they were happy to serve a late order. The quality of product is fantastic, would not shop anywhere else!”

Another customer wrote: “Friendly, courteous service, good range of foodstuffs. Best thing is the hot pork rolls - the lads get the crackling spot on. Get there early though, as the roast pork's usually all gone by lunchtime.”

Wade Brothers is the latest business to call it a day as rising gas and electricity costs put the squeeze on already under-pressure firms across the city.