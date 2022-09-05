Cost of living crisis: Desperate Sheffield shopkeeper removes lightbulbs in bid to survive
A Sheffield shopkeeper has removed half of her lightbulbs in a desperate bid to survive the cost of energy crisis.
Debbie Moon is set to buy solar fairylights to beat the bills at her MoonKo dried flower shop on Division Street.
It comes after her power bill leapt nine-fold to an ‘not viable’ £10,000.
Debbie has since negotiated a pay-as-you-go deal and is taking extreme measures to cut use.
She said: “I’m aiming to use 50 per cent less but don’t know if it will be enough. Business bills aren’t capped and could go up again. That uncertainty is emotionally and mentally exhausting.”
She also says inflation has pushed up the cost of supplies, customers are spending half as much and she is facing rising bills at home.
Debbie was hospitalised during the pandemic and still has long Covid. But the business survived on government grants and furlough.
She added: “This time there’s nothing from government at all. I’ve been here nearly 10 years and I love it. But I don’t know if I can continue.”
The government is being urged to throw small and medium-sized businesses a £9.6bn lifeline to save them from soaring energy bills.
The Liberal Democrats say firms should be given grants of up to £50,000 for one year to prevent the UK's High Streets turning into 'ghost towns'.
Many businesses - which are not covered by the household price cap - are facing huge increases to renew contracts.
The Lib Dems say their scheme could be paid for by raising taxes on banks.