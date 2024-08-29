Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Indian restaurant has been crowned the best in Sheffield at a national awards ceremony.

Urban Choola, on Ecclesall Road, triumphed at the British Restaurant Awards 2024 ceremony on Wednesday, August 28.

It fought off competition from eight other establishments around the city to be named Best Sheffield Restaurant.

Urban Choola is Sheffield’s top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, where it has a perfect 5.0 star rating, with many diners claiming it serves the ‘best curry in Sheffield’.

Known for its authentic Indian cuisine, it also boasts an impressive 4.5-star Google rating, with one diner praising the ‘beautiful food, delightfully crafted’.

But despite its many glowing reviews, manager Vishnu Subbaram Ramamoorthy said it was the first major award the restaurant had scooped.

“We’ve been nominated many times over the last 10 years but this is the first time we’ve won,” he said. “Hopefully it’s going to be the beginning and there will be many more awards.

Asked what makes Urban Choola so popular, he told The Star: “It’s the food and the service. We do everything straight from the heart.”

Urban Choola’s most popular dishes include the Hyderabadi lamb biryani and the Kodampuli Malabar Prawn, made with king prawns, coconut and a mouthwatering blend of Keralan spices.

The other restaurants shortlisted for the best in Sheffield award were: Napoli Centro, on Glossop Road; Piccolos, on Convent Walk; Neon Fish, on Archer Road, Millhouses; The Old Vicarage, in Ridgeway; Rafters, in Nether Green; JÖRO, at Shalesmoor; Brocco on the Park, overlooking Endcliffe Park; and Turnip & Thyme, on Ecclesall Road.