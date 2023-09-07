British Restaurant Awards 2023: Meadowhall restaurant Carluccio's wins 'Best Restaurant in Sheffield'
The venue beat nine other Steel City restaurants to be crowned Sheffield's best at the British Restaurant Awards 2023.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carluccio's in Meadowhall has been crowned Sheffield's best restaurant at the 2023 British Restaurant Awards.
The Italian venue beat a number of independents like Piccolo's, Domo and the 2022 winners, Neon Fish, to take home the Best Restaurant in Sheffield award.
Marc Wilson, Head of Operations at Carluccio's, said: "We are super excited. It is all down to the team in the restaurant who are super honoured to be given it.
"The effort from the team and the head chef deserves it."
The restaurant chain has 30 venues across the UK and Ireland, as well as a franchise business in the Middle East.
Mr Wilson lauded the Meadowhall restaurant's General Manager, Ivor, and Head Chef, Chris, for their hard work.
Two Sheffield businesses were also nominated for national awards at the 2023 BRAs. Public in Sheffield City Centre was nominted for Britain's Best Bar, whilst Napoli Centro was shortlisted for Britain's Best Takeaway - neither venue won their respective award, but made Sheffield proud with their nominations.